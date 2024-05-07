Supriya Sule votes





"I would just very humbly appeal to the voters to make sure that the entire election process from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is smooth, no misuse of power or muscle or money should be there. Elections must be fair, just and peaceful all over India..."

Baramati, Maharashtra: After casting her vote, NCP-SCP MP and candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Supriya Sule says, "In a strong democracy, the Constitution should be kept at the centre and third phase of voting is taking place, it should be done peacefully.