Sunita Williams' space mission aborted





Spacecraft launch provider ULA says, "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the flight and pad crew, we scrubbed the Crew Flight Test (CFT) launch attempt today due to an observation on a liquid oxygen self-regulating solenoid relief valve on the Centaur upper stage. The team needs additional time to complete a full assessment, so we are targeting the next launch attempt no earlier than Friday, May 10."

Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission is aborted hours before liftoff.