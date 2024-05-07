So, why did Shekhar Suman join BJP?May 07, 2024 14:02
After joining the BJP, actor Shekhar Suman says, "Till yesterday, I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here..."
TOP STORIES
Despite wars in Europe and West Asia, oil shock fears yet to materialise
The oil industry experienced three upheavals between 1973 and 1991, which seem to be etched in the memory of the industry's decision makers. Naturally, at the sign of a new crisis, the decision makers like to dip into those tumultuous...