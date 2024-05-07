RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Senior-most member in family is my mom: Ajit Pawar
May 07, 2024  10:19
image
In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is the NCP candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar were among those who cast their votes. 

 Sharad Pawar was welcomed with a traditional 'aarti' as he arrived at a polling booth in Malegaon area of Baramati constituency in Pune district. The veteran politician stood in a queue before casting his vote at the booth.

 Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar cast their votes at a polling booth in Katewadi area of Baramati. 

 Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Ajit Pawar, the estranged nephew of Sharad Pawar, said he has been maintaining it is not a contest between family members, but the other side is propagating that it is about the family and trying to show they are together against him. 

 "I want to make it clear that the senior most family member in the Pawar family is my mother Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, who is with me and the three of us today exercised our voting right," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Happened To KKR Flight?!
What Happened To KKR Flight?!

Kolkata Knight Riders' journey home from Lucknow turned into an unexpected adventure on Monday night.

Jagan Races Ahead In Andhra Poll Race
Jagan Races Ahead In Andhra Poll Race

Scenes from the election campaign in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Amritsar, Ranchi and Guwahati.

Your MediClaim Needs A Check Up!
Your MediClaim Needs A Check Up!

Health insurance coverage should be hiked periodically to keep pace with medical inflation, or increase in healthcare costs.

The Great Tiger Quiz!
The Great Tiger Quiz!

Get to know our tiger parks.

Modi votes as polling underway for 93 seats in 3rd phase
Modi votes as polling underway for 93 seats in 3rd phase

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances