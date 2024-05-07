Senior-most member in family is my mom: Ajit Pawar





Sharad Pawar was welcomed with a traditional 'aarti' as he arrived at a polling booth in Malegaon area of Baramati constituency in Pune district. The veteran politician stood in a queue before casting his vote at the booth.





Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar cast their votes at a polling booth in Katewadi area of Baramati.





Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Ajit Pawar, the estranged nephew of Sharad Pawar, said he has been maintaining it is not a contest between family members, but the other side is propagating that it is about the family and trying to show they are together against him.





"I want to make it clear that the senior most family member in the Pawar family is my mother Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, who is with me and the three of us today exercised our voting right," he said.

