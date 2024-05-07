RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC stays HC order to sack Bengal govt tecahers
May 07, 2024  19:09
image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Calcutta high court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the state's School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, permitted the CBI to continue with its investigation and probe even members of the state cabinet.

The top court, however, asked the CBI not to take any precipitate action like arresting a suspect during the investigation.

Earlier in the day, it termed the alleged scam as a 'systemic fraud' and said the state authorities were duty-bound to maintain digitised records pertaining to the appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Calcutta high court's April 22 decision that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff.

"Public job is so scarce.... Nothing remains if the faith of the public goes. This is systemic fraud. Public jobs are extremely scarce today and are looked at for social mobility. What remains in the system if their appointments are also maligned? People will lose faith, how do you countenance this?" the CJI asked the lawyers representing the state government.

The bench said the state government has nothing to show that relevant data was maintained by the authorities and asked about its availability.

"Either you have the data or you do not have it.... You were duty-bound to maintain the documents in digitised form. Now, it is obvious that there is no data. You are unaware of the fact that your service provider has engaged another agency. You had to maintain supervisory control," the bench told the state government's lawyers.

The state government had challenged the Calcutta high court order, saying it cancelled the appointments 'arbitrarily'.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years

All these years, various police teams tried to search him, but he remained untraced, he said.

EC directs X to take down BJP's clip on Muslim quota
EC directs X to take down BJP's clip on Muslim quota

Election Commission on Tuesday directed social media platform 'X' to 'immediately' take down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP related to the row over reservation for the Muslim community.

Will Aus skipper Marsh be fit to bowl at T20WC?
Will Aus skipper Marsh be fit to bowl at T20WC?

McDonald said there was no concern around Marsh's lack of match practice over the last two months as Australia will play some practice games before their T20 World Cup opener against Oman on June 5.

Suryakumar has to bat at No. 3 in T20 World Cup, says Lara
Suryakumar has to bat at No. 3 in T20 World Cup, says Lara

Suryakumar Yadav has to bat at No 3 in the T20 World Cup, said the legendary Brian Lara as he rooted for an India vs West Indies final.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians refuse to rest Bumrah
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians refuse to rest Bumrah

Mumbai Indians have no plans to rest ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances