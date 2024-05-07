Sarma votes

Sarma votesMay 07, 2024 15:11
Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote at a polling station in Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency. NDA has fielded Asom Gana Parishad candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury against Congress' Deep Bayan.
TOP STORIES
File tax return in mid-June, once all necessary info is available
Taxpayers are filing their income tax returns (ITRs) early for the Assessment Year 2024-25 (FY25). By April 29, over 592,000 returns were filed, with over 538,000 verified and 367,000 processed. Early filing allows revisions without...