Sarma votes
May 07, 2024  15:11
image
Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote at a polling station in Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency. NDA has fielded Asom Gana Parishad candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury against Congress' Deep Bayan.
Dhoni Plays Through Pain

'We are virtually playing with our 'B' team. Those who are criticising Dhoni don't know the sacrifice that he is doing for this team.'

HC imposes Rs 1 lakh costs on man for making Lord Hanuman his co-litigant

The Delhi high court has imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on a man who made Lord Hanuman his co-litigant in a plea concerning the possession of a private land having a temple of the deity.

File tax return in mid-June, once all necessary info is available

Taxpayers are filing their income tax returns (ITRs) early for the Assessment Year 2024-25 (FY25). By April 29, over 592,000 returns were filed, with over 538,000 verified and 367,000 processed. Early filing allows revisions without...

What's Salma Hayek Doing With Xi Jinping?

French hospitality at its best at a state dinner in honour of China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Elysee Palace, Paris.

What's Making Fatima So Shy?

Sunny sparkles... Sanya stays home... Shanaya goes traditional...

