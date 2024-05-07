RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab govt rejects BJP candidate's VRS plea
May 07, 2024  23:35
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann./ANI Photo
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann./ANI Photo
The Punjab government has turned down IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu's request for voluntary retirement for allegedly "falsifying" her grounds and asked her to resume her duties immediately. 

The development comes days after the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training formally relieved her after accepting her resignation. 

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Sidhu, who is contesting the Bathinda parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket, had put in her papers last month, requesting that the condition of a three-month notice period also be waived.

Later, she joined the BJP in Delhi. Sidhu is the daughter-in-law of Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka. After she joined the BJP on April 11, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government had not accepted her resignation as an IAS officer. 

At the latest, Sidhu was posted as the managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. 

According to a communication from the state personnel department to Sidhu, the waiving of the notice period can only be given by the state government and that too if it is satisfied with the reasons recorded in writing. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal
Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal

A voter turnout of 60.19 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years
Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years

Net household savings declined sharply by Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 14.16 lakh crore in three years to 2022-23, according to the latest National Account Statistics 2024 of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The net...

NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18
NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Tuesday said they will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failure at the...

After pulling up Patanjali, SC raps IMA chief on knuckles
After pulling up Patanjali, SC raps IMA chief on knuckles

Expressing displeasure over Asokan's comments a day before the top court was slated to hear the matter, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah sought his response on an application filed by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!
IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances