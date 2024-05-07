Phase 3: Voter turnout till 1 pm is 39.92%May 07, 2024 14:08
Akhilesh Yadav gets his finger inked
Voter turnout till 1 pm is 39.92% for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections.
Assam 45.88%
Bihar 36.69%
Chhattisgarh 46.14%
Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu 39.94%
Goa 49.04% Gujarat 37.83%
Karnataka 41.59%
Madhya Pradesh 44.67%
Maharashtra 31.55%
Uttar Pradesh 38.12%
West Bengal 49.27%
Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary constituencies, the highest, among all the states. Polling in the state is spread across all seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
