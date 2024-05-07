RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Phase 3: Voter turnout till 1 pm is 39.92%
May 07, 2024  14:08
Akhilesh Yadav gets his finger inked
Voter turnout till 1 pm is 39.92% for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Assam 45.88% 
Bihar 36.69% 
Chhattisgarh 46.14% 
Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu 39.94% 
Goa 49.04% Gujarat 37.83% 
Karnataka 41.59% 
Madhya Pradesh 44.67% 
Maharashtra 31.55% 
Uttar Pradesh 38.12% 
West Bengal 49.27%

Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary constituencies, the highest, among all the states. Polling in the state is spread across all seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. 
Despite wars in Europe and West Asia, oil shock fears yet to materialise
The oil industry experienced three upheavals between 1973 and 1991, which seem to be etched in the memory of the industry's decision makers. Naturally, at the sign of a new crisis, the decision makers like to dip into those tumultuous...

Battle for top 4 heats up: SRH host LSG in crucial tie
Inconsistent SRH take on LSG in push for play-offs spot

5th accused in Salman Khan house firing case arrested
Two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled from the spot.

Ex-Cong leader Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP
Both Khera and Suman joined the saffron at its headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
'The Congress backstabbed us and the BJP frontstabbed us.' 'This is the only difference between the two parties.'

