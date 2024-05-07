RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Phase 3: Voter turnout 50.71% till 3 pm
May 07, 2024  16:32
Ajit Pawar votes. Pic: Sahil Salvi
The voter turnout was recorded at approximately 50.71 per cent across 93 constituencies that voted in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday till 3 pm, according to Election Commission of India data. 

 West Bengal is witnessing a high voter turnout of 63.11 per cent as per the ECI data till 3 pm and the lowest was recorded in Maharashtra, where it was recorded at 42.63 per cent. 

 Voting percentages for other states participating in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls as of 3 pm are: Assam--63.08 per cent, Bihar--46.69 per cent, Chhattisgarh--58.19 per cent, Goa -- 61.39 per cent, Gujarat--47.03 per cent, Karnataka--54.20 per cent, Madhya Pradesh--54.09 per cent and Uttar Pradesh--46.78 per cent. Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu recorded 52.43 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm. 

 Leaders from the ruling BJP and other parties have urged the voters to come out in large numbers and participate in the largest festival of democracy. In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

 Earlier, PM Modi cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he arrived at the polling booth. -- PTI
