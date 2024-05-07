Phase 3: Vote for Constitution, urges Kharge





In a post on X, Kharge said that a correct decision now can create an India where "Justice" is supreme. "Vote to save Constitution; Vote to protect Democracy! 11 Crore people in 93 Constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but to decide whether they want to secure their Constitutional Rights or witness our great nation veer towards Dictatorship. I sincerely urge you to choose democracy so that our Institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power. We are right in the middle of the battle. A correct decision now can create an India where NYAY i.e. JUSTICE is supreme," he said.





He also mentioned "Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay" in his post, which Rahul Gandhi had mentioned during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.





"When you press that button on the EVM, keep in mind that you are deciding not just your future but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians. My warm welcome to the first-time voters, who are the flagbearers of change. Remember, the sound of the voting button will strengthen the Constitution. Come out in large numbers and vote. Choose Wisely," Kharge added.

