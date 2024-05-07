RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Phase 3: Vote for Constitution, urges Kharge
May 07, 2024  08:58
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel votes
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel votes
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged countrymen to come in large numbers and vote in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election and said that when you press that button on the EVM, keep in mind that you are deciding not just your future but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians. 

 In a post on X, Kharge said that a correct decision now can create an India where "Justice" is supreme. "Vote to save Constitution; Vote to protect Democracy! 11 Crore people in 93 Constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but to decide whether they want to secure their Constitutional Rights or witness our great nation veer towards Dictatorship. I sincerely urge you to choose democracy so that our Institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power. We are right in the middle of the battle. A correct decision now can create an India where NYAY i.e. JUSTICE is supreme," he said. 

 He also mentioned "Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay" in his post, which Rahul Gandhi had mentioned during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

 "When you press that button on the EVM, keep in mind that you are deciding not just your future but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians. My warm welcome to the first-time voters, who are the flagbearers of change. Remember, the sound of the voting button will strengthen the Constitution. Come out in large numbers and vote. Choose Wisely," Kharge added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Photographs That Speak A Million Words
Photographs That Speak A Million Words

Check out the winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. Now in its 17th year, the World Photography Organisation's awards ceremony is a major annual moment recognising the best photography in the world, celebrating the images...

SKY WOWS Wankhede!
SKY WOWS Wankhede!

This was his second IPL ton and the first this season. It was also his 6th T20 hundred. Scoring at a sizzling rate of 200, SKY's innings was peppered with 12 boundaries and six sixes.

Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!
Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan attended the IPL 2024 match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium with son Angad, who sported the MI jersey.

IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Match 54.

Digvijaya Singh Eyes Old Turf Again
Digvijaya Singh Eyes Old Turf Again

'This is my last election; hence, I need people's support and blessing to achieve and ensure victory.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances