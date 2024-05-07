Phase 3 LS polls: 10.57% turnout till 9 am

Assam 10.12%

Bihar 10.03%

Chhattisgarh 13.24%

Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu 10.13%

Goa 12.35%

Gujarat 9.87%

Karnataka 9.45%

Madhya Pradesh 14.22%

Maharashtra 6.64%

Uttar Pradesh 11.63%

West Bengal 14.60%.





The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am.





The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed. In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray.

10.57% turnout till 9 am for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.