People saying, 'Modi, Modi': Yediyurappa after voting





Queues were seen at polling booths in most of these Lok Sabha segments in the northern districts of state with voters, mostly senior citizens, morning walkers and joggers lining up to cast their votes early, probably expecting the temperature to rise as the day progresses.





Yediyurappa along with sons -- B Y Raghavendra, BJP candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha segment and B Y Vijayendra, party's state President -- and daughters-in-law cast their vote at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. The state has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the other 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26. The family offered prayers at a temple before heading to the voting booth.





"Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats, according to me we (BJP) are going to win at least 25 to 26 seats. The atmosphere is very good. Wherever we go people say Modi, Modi, it is going to have its own effect," Yediyurappa said after voting.

Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was among the early ones to cast their votes in Karnataka, where polling is underway for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 14 segments.