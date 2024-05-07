RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People feel neglected: Dimple Yadav
May 07, 2024  11:08
Samajwadi Party MP and candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav says, "People of every section are feeling neglected and the way unemployment is continuously increasing, the way inflation is continuously increasing, the way the value of rupee is continuously falling in the international market, I think there is a huge deficiency and a huge flaw in the Bharatiya Janata Party...I think it is a fight of political ideology, fight for the protection of the Constitution and the protection of democracy."
