No bail for Kejriwal, to remain in jail till May 20





Special Judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody till May 20 after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier. The judge also extended the judicial custody of co-accused Chanpreet Singh till May 20.

Delhi Court extends till May 20 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. NO bail.