RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA chargesheets 3 Maoists for conspiring to spy, attack on security forces
May 07, 2024  23:52
File image
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday charge-sheeted three members of the CPI-Maoist for allegedly supplying explosives and other items to the banned outfit for attacking and spying on security forces, according to an official statement. 

In its first supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Telangana's Nampally, the anti-terror agency has charged arrested accused Kamala and absconding Communist Party of India (Maoist) members Hidma and Bade Chokka Rao alias "Damodar" in the matter, it said. 

They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the National Investigation Agency said in a statement. Kamala and the other accused -- Hidma and Rao -- were arrested while attempting to deliver explosives and other items to Maoists, who had financed the purchase of a drilling machine and a lathe machine in order to make firearms, drones for keeping surveillance on security forces and explosives for attacking security personnel, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal
Phase 3: Over 63% polling amid clashes in Bengal

A voter turnout of 60.19 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years
Household savings dip over Rs 9 lakh cr in 3 years

Net household savings declined sharply by Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 14.16 lakh crore in three years to 2022-23, according to the latest National Account Statistics 2024 of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The net...

NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18
NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on May 18

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Tuesday said they will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failure at the...

After pulling up Patanjali, SC raps IMA chief on knuckles
After pulling up Patanjali, SC raps IMA chief on knuckles

Expressing displeasure over Asokan's comments a day before the top court was slated to hear the matter, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah sought his response on an application filed by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!
IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances