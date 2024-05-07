NIA chargesheets 3 Maoists for conspiring to spy, attack on security forces





In its first supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Telangana's Nampally, the anti-terror agency has charged arrested accused Kamala and absconding Communist Party of India (Maoist) members Hidma and Bade Chokka Rao alias "Damodar" in the matter, it said.





They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the National Investigation Agency said in a statement. Kamala and the other accused -- Hidma and Rao -- were arrested while attempting to deliver explosives and other items to Maoists, who had financed the purchase of a drilling machine and a lathe machine in order to make firearms, drones for keeping surveillance on security forces and explosives for attacking security personnel, it said. -- PTI

