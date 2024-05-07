RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Muslims should get reservations: Lalu
May 07, 2024  13:43
Amid third phase of the Lok Sabha polls underway today, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he strongly favoured reservations for Muslims.

"Musalmano ko arakhshan milna hi chahiye, (Muslims should get reservation),"Lalu media at an official function in Patna.

Lalu's advocacy for reservation to Muslims is widely seen as his reply to PM Narendra Modi, who has alleged that the Congress will snatch reservations of SC, ST and OBCs and will give it to Muslims.

Modi, who is star campaigner of ruling BJP-led NDA, has repeatedly said in his election meetings and rallies that the Congress and RJD want to give reservations to Muslims on the basis of religion.

"BJP and its political mentor RSS are keen to change the Constitution to end reservations for Dalits and OBCs. In this election, we are fighting to save democracy and the Constitution and seeking votes for that," Lalu said.

In Bihar, polling is underway for five of 40 seats in the third phase. In the first phase, polls was held for four seats.

-- MI Khan/Patna
