RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi congratulates EC for violence-free polls
May 07, 2024  09:07
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls with hardly any violence and asked the people to come out in large numbers to vote. PM Modi also said the way the Indian elections are being conducted could be a learning process for other democracies, and it has been the subject of case study for many universities. 

"Matdaan is Mahadaan (voting is a great gift). I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers," Modi told reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

"I congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the first two phases of elections almost violence-free. I also congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a voter-friendly manner," he said. People across India should celebrate this ongoing "festival of democracy" by voting in large numbers," the PM said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Photographs That Speak A Million Words
Photographs That Speak A Million Words

Check out the winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. Now in its 17th year, the World Photography Organisation's awards ceremony is a major annual moment recognising the best photography in the world, celebrating the images...

SKY WOWS Wankhede!
SKY WOWS Wankhede!

This was his second IPL ton and the first this season. It was also his 6th T20 hundred. Scoring at a sizzling rate of 200, SKY's innings was peppered with 12 boundaries and six sixes.

Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!
Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan attended the IPL 2024 match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium with son Angad, who sported the MI jersey.

IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after Match 54.

Digvijaya Singh Eyes Old Turf Again
Digvijaya Singh Eyes Old Turf Again

'This is my last election; hence, I need people's support and blessing to achieve and ensure victory.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances