RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mayawati removes nephew Akash from party post
May 07, 2024  22:19
BSP chief Mayawati/File image
BSP chief Mayawati/File image
Just In: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand as party's national  co-ordinator. 

More details soon. -- PTI    
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!
IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

BJP govt in Haryana reduced to minority as 3 Independents withdraw support
BJP govt in Haryana reduced to minority as 3 Independents withdraw support

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

SIT deadline ends but no sign of Prajwal Revanna
SIT deadline ends but no sign of Prajwal Revanna

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed on Tuesday that he was not in touch with his nephew Prajwal.

T20 World Cup: Lara's big advice for India coach Dravid
T20 World Cup: Lara's big advice for India coach Dravid

Rahul Dravid will need a specific plan to get the best out of superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup, said Brian Lara.

Don't want Kejriwal performing official duties if granted bail: SC
Don't want Kejriwal performing official duties if granted bail: SC

The bench has divided the hearing on Kejriwal's petition against his arrest into two parts. His main petition challenges his arrest by the ED and seeks it to be declared as illegal, while the second aspect pertains to grant of interim...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances