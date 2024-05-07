Mayawati removes nephew Akash from party post

Mayawati removes nephew Akash from party postMay 07, 2024 22:19
BSP chief Mayawati/File image
Just In: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand as party's national co-ordinator.
More details soon. -- PTI
