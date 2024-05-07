RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mansukh Mandaviya votes
May 07, 2024  08:52
Gujarat: Union Health Minister and BJP candidate from Porbandar, Mansukh Mandaviya casts his vote at a Hanol Primary School, Booth number 12, in Porbandar. Congress has fielded Lalit Vasoya from this seat. 

After casting his vote, Mandaviya says, "When I was casting my vote, I was only thinking about the welfare of the people for the country and 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi. I hope that the BJP comes to power with more than 400 seats. I want to appeal to the people of Gujarat to come out and cast their votes..."
