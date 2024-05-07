Maldivian FM first top official to visit India post row





Announcing Zameer's visit, the ministry of external affairs said it is expected to lend further momentum to the bilateral cooperation.





The ties between the two countries came under severe strain in view of Muizzu insisting on withdrawal of Indian military personnel operating three military platforms in the island nation.





India has already withdrawn most of its military personnel. President Muizzu had set May 10 as the deadline for withdrawal of the Indian military troops from his country.





"Moosa Zameer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, will be in India on an official visit on May 9," the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday.





It said Zameer will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. -- PTI

