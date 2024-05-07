Jolt to NC in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA's candidate





NC Additional General Secretary Ladakh and former Jammu and Kashmir minister Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah in a letter.





According to the seat-sharing agreement between the National Conference and Congress under the INDIA bloc, the Ladakh seat was given to Congress.





Talking to reporters here, Akhoon said the NC high command was pressuring them to extend support to Tsering Namgyal, the official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but it was against the decision taken by Kargil Democratic Alliance which has put up Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate. -- PTI

