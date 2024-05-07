RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jolt to NC in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA's candidate
May 07, 2024  01:06
National Conference chief Farooq Abdulla/ANI Photo
National Conference chief Farooq Abdulla/ANI Photo
The National Conference suffered a jolt in Ladakh Monday as its entire Kargil unit announced resignation in protest against the party leadership allegedly pressuring them to support Congress candidate from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat as part of INDIA bloc's seat-sharing agreement. 

NC Additional General Secretary Ladakh and former Jammu and Kashmir minister Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah in a letter. 

According to the seat-sharing agreement between the National Conference and Congress under the INDIA bloc, the Ladakh seat was given to Congress. 

Talking to reporters here, Akhoon said the NC high command was pressuring them to extend support to Tsering Namgyal, the official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but it was against the decision taken by Kargil Democratic Alliance  which has put up Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hamas accepts Qatari-Egypt ceasefire plan for Gaza
Hamas accepts Qatari-Egypt ceasefire plan for Gaza

Thousands of people flee eastern Rafah after Israel orders people to evacuate as fears of a full-blown military assault on the city sheltering more than one million displaced people grow.

Saudi Smash TT: Manika shocks World No 2 Wang
Saudi Smash TT: Manika shocks World No 2 Wang

Manika Batra shocked World No. 2 Wang Manyu of China to secure the biggest win of her singles career.

Bomb threats: HC seeks police's school evacuation plan
Bomb threats: HC seeks police's school evacuation plan

Justice Subramonium Prasad said though police have filed a status report listing the standard operating procedure for bomb detection and disposal squads and the guidelines to deal with bomb threats in schools, they have not submitted...

IPL PIX: SKY smashes century as MI ease past SRH
IPL PIX: SKY smashes century as MI ease past SRH

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten century as Mumbai Indians eased past Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Probe an eyewash: HC acquits ex-BJP MP in RTI activist's murder case
Probe an eyewash: HC acquits ex-BJP MP in RTI activist's murder case

Observing that the trial court conducted proceedings with a "predetermined notion of conviction", a division bench of Justices AS Supehia and Vimal K Vyas quashed the CBI court's order sentencing Solanki and the six others to life...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances