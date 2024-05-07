Jolt to NC in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA's candidate

Jolt to NC in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA's candidateMay 07, 2024 01:06
National Conference chief Farooq Abdulla/ANI Photo
The National Conference suffered a jolt in Ladakh Monday as its entire Kargil unit announced resignation in protest against the party leadership allegedly pressuring them to support Congress candidate from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat as part of INDIA bloc's seat-sharing agreement.
NC Additional General Secretary Ladakh and former Jammu and Kashmir minister Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah in a letter.
According to the seat-sharing agreement between the National Conference and Congress under the INDIA bloc, the Ladakh seat was given to Congress.
Talking to reporters here, Akhoon said the NC high command was pressuring them to extend support to Tsering Namgyal, the official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but it was against the decision taken by Kargil Democratic Alliance which has put up Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate. -- PTI
