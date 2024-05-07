If he can vote, so can you...May 07, 2024 13:48
Nadiad, Gujarat: Ankit Soni, a voter, casts his vote with his feet at a polling booth in Nadiad. He says, "I lost both my hands due to an electric shock 20 years ago. With the blessings of my teachers and guru, I did my graduation, CS. I appeal to people to come out and vote. "
