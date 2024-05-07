I must have done something good: Modi tells rally





Addressing a rally in Khargone, PM Modi said that the BJP government has provided Madhya Pradesh with a new and prestigious identity by filling the pits created by the Congress.





"They are contesting elections to save their inheritance and hand over their party to their children. They don't care about your happiness. INDI alliance is not bothered about the fate of the masses. There is a saying about INDI people but I think they will make fake videos of mine; they will run it halfway through it and Modi will get tired of giving clarifications. There is a saying that applies to INDI people: 'Apna kaam banta, bhaar me jaye janta' (do your work and let the people go to hell)," PM Modi said.





PM Modi said that he has come here to seek blessings to fulfil the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'.





"I must have done something good that I am receiving so many blessings today. I have come here today to seek blessings to fulfil the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' and I am aware that those who live at the banks of Narmada (river) never disappoint anyone," the Prime Minister said.





He said that people's votes have lifted 25 crore people in India out of poverty, adding that the country is marching ahead because of the efforts of the people.





"One vote of yours made India the 5th largest economy, increased India's global influence, abrogated Article 370 after 70 years, made an Adivasi daughter the President, gave reservation to women, sent the corrupt to jail, gave the guarantee of free ration and treatment, elevated the future of the youth, created unlimited opportunities, and got 25 crore people out of poverty. One vote of yours ended the 500-year-long wait and made the grand Ram Lalla temple," he added.





PM Modi emphasised that India is at a turning point in history and urged the people to decide whether "vote jihad" will prevail or "Ram Rajya" will be established.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition alliance is fighting elections to save their "dynasty," adding that the alliance is not "bothered" about the fate of the masses.