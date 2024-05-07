Hacker arrested for stealing Rs 1 cr worth cryptocurrency

Hacker arrested for stealing Rs 1 cr worth cryptocurrencyMay 07, 2024 20:41
A person accused of having stolen a large quantity of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency a few years ago has been arrested in connection with the hacking of a Tumakuru-based cryptocurrency exchange website, the police said.
Srikrishna alias Sriki was arrested late on Monday night.
He is accused of stealing Bitcoin worth Rs one crore in 2017.
As cases pertaining to Bitcoin theft increased, the Karnataka government set up a Special Investigation Team to probe it.
Sriki was first arrested in November 2020 for alleged hacking the state government's websites and stealing money from there.
He is alleged to have converted the money into cryptocurrency. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Don't want Kejriwal performing official duties if granted bail: SC
The bench has divided the hearing on Kejriwal's petition against his arrest into two parts. His main petition challenges his arrest by the ED and seeks it to be declared as illegal, while the second aspect pertains to grant of interim...