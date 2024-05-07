RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hacker arrested for stealing Rs 1 cr worth cryptocurrency
May 07, 2024  20:41
A person accused of having stolen a large quantity of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency a few years ago has been arrested in connection with the hacking of a Tumakuru-based cryptocurrency exchange website, the police said. 

Srikrishna alias Sriki was arrested late on Monday night. 

He is accused of stealing Bitcoin worth Rs one crore in 2017. 

As cases pertaining to Bitcoin theft increased, the Karnataka government set up a Special Investigation Team to probe it. 

Sriki was first arrested in November 2020 for alleged hacking the state government's websites and stealing money from there. 

He is alleged to have converted the money into cryptocurrency. -- PTI
