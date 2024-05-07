RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Good reports coming from everywhere: Kharge
May 07, 2024  11:07
image
After casting his vote in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the grand old party will register a thumping majority in Karnataka and that there "was no doubt" about it. 

 The second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka is underway in 14 constituencies. The 81-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was accompanied by his wife Radhabai Kharge to a polling booth at Basavanagara.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "Things are good, good reports are coming from everywhere. Alliance partners (INDI Alliance) are getting strength in this third phase (nationally). Definitely in this phase too we will get good support from the people," he added. 

 Kharge said that he has been voting from Basavanagara in Kalaburagi since he became eligible for voting at the age of 21 (It is now 18). 

 "I never got it (polling locality) changed. When I became Minister, when I became opposition leader, KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) President, opposition leader in Parliament, I have never forgotten Basavanagara," he said. 

 "People here have given me love and affection, they really developed my leadership. I'm grateful to the poor people, who stood with me. I'm with them," he added. 

 Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is the Congress candidate from Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha segment, which the Congress veteran represented twice (2009, 2014), but lost in 2019. 

The 14 Lok Sabha constituencies where elections are underway on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga. 


Image: A police officer talks to a voter after checking that the ink on her finger was not visible in UP. Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis. 
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
'When it was confirmed that I would do the song, Manishaji walked up to me and asked, "Please Vijayshree, tell me how are you planning to do the song. Give me a rough idea so that I am mentally prepared".'

Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah
Mumbai Indians have no plans to rest ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup

Waiting for...: US on India's probe into Pannun murder plot
The United States is waiting to see the results of the Indian investigations on the murder allegations.

Modi hails EC for 'violence-free' LS polls in first 2 phases
Modi also said the way the Indian elections are being conducted could be a learning process for other democracies.

Has Joe Biden Lost Interest In India?
Had it not been for the slow but sure emergence of China as a threat to the western order, would India have been accepted as a near-equal partner by individual western nations, jointly and severally, questions N Sathiya Moorthy.

