RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
George Fernandes won polls from jail: SG on Kejriwal
May 07, 2024  13:12
image
Supreme Court is hearing the interim bail plea to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case. 

The SC tells Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer that if it gives interim bail to Kejriwal it doesn't want him to be performing official duties as somewhere it will lead to conflict. His counsel assures the court that Kejriwal will not sign any files if the LG doesn't insist.

"The election is coming and he is the elected chief minister of Delhi and this is an extraordinary case. He is not a habitual offender," the court says. 

"We do not want interference at all in the working of the government," the court says. 

Supreme Court says if elections were not there then it would not have given any interim relief. 

The ED tells SC that Kejriwal would not have been arrested had he cooperated in investigation and not evaded nine summons.

The Solicitor General says, "Today a person who is accused of a serious offence is raking up basic structure... right to campaign is a fundamental right may be, but right to food is also a fundamental right of a common man. This question the court has to deal with. 

"George Fernandes contested the elections from jail and won with such huge margin of votes that it was the largest in Indian elections. Please do not earmark a political leader as a separate class and let them not be separated from the common man... it is being stated that nothing was done in 1.5 years and has now been picked up during elections.. that is not the correct impression at all."

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?

'The Congress backstabbed us and the BJP frontstabbed us.' 'This is the only difference between the two parties.'

Meet India's middle-order dynamo for T20 World Cup
Meet India's middle-order dynamo for T20 World Cup

Ravi Shastri expects big-hitting Shivam Dube to set the T20 World Cup alight

The Hottest Met Gala Looks
The Hottest Met Gala Looks

Meet the celebs who wowed at New York's biggest fashion gala of the year.

'He's impossible': SRH coach after SKY masterclass
'He's impossible': SRH coach after SKY masterclass

SRH's assistant coach Helmot doffs his hat to Suryakumar

Like Alia's Look At The MET Gala? VOTE!
Like Alia's Look At The MET Gala? VOTE!

Alia Bhatt's look at the MET Gala 2024 is winning hearts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances