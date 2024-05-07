George Fernandes won polls from jail: SG on Kejriwal

Supreme Court is hearing the interim bail plea to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case.





The SC tells Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer that if it gives interim bail to Kejriwal it doesn't want him to be performing official duties as somewhere it will lead to conflict. His counsel assures the court that Kejriwal will not sign any files if the LG doesn't insist.





"The election is coming and he is the elected chief minister of Delhi and this is an extraordinary case. He is not a habitual offender," the court says.







Supreme Court says if elections were not there then it would not have given any interim relief.

The ED tells SC that Kejriwal would not have been arrested had he cooperated in investigation and not evaded nine summons. "We do not want interference at all in the working of the government," the court says.





The Solicitor General says, "Today a person who is accused of a serious offence is raking up basic structure... right to campaign is a fundamental right may be, but right to food is also a fundamental right of a common man. This question the court has to deal with.





"George Fernandes contested the elections from jail and won with such huge margin of votes that it was the largest in Indian elections. Please do not earmark a political leader as a separate class and let them not be separated from the common man... it is being stated that nothing was done in 1.5 years and has now been picked up during elections.. that is not the correct impression at all."



