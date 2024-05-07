Gautam Adani votes

Sign inCreate Account
Cameras captured him looking downcast while walking back to the pavilion and later appearing close to tears in the dressing room.
rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a pediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers expert advice on how you can protect your child from common ailments and keep them healthy.
'When it was confirmed that I would do the song, Manishaji walked up to me and asked, "Please Vijayshree, tell me how are you planning to do the song. Give me a rough idea so that I am mentally prepared".'
Mumbai Indians have no plans to rest ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup
The United States is waiting to see the results of the Indian investigations on the murder allegations.