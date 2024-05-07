RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Entrepreneur booked for molesting woman in building lift
May 07, 2024  19:53
The police registered an FIR against a Mumbai-based entrepreneur partner of a firm for allegedly molesting a 43-year-old woman in a building lift, an official said on Tuesday. 

The FIR was registered against the 38-year-old man on a complaint lodged by the woman, who works as a wedding planner, claiming he had groped her in the lift on April 29 this year. 

No arrest has been made so far, the official said. 

The accused and the victim know each other as they are the residents of the first and second floors of the highrise, situated in Khar, according to the FIR. 

"He allegedly followed the woman in the lift. He spoke to her in obscene language and groped her, which left her shaken and scared. She started crying. After coming out of the lift, she narrated her ordeal to her family members," the police said. 

A case was registered under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway, the official said. -- PTI
