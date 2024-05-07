RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC Code of Conduct turned into Modi Code: Mamata
May 07, 2024  16:16
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns, converting the Model Code of Conduct to "Modi code of conduct". 

 Addressing an election rally at Purulia, the TMC supremo also claimed that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders consider only themselves as Hindus, and they do not think about other communities. Modi and other BJP leaders by their "hate-filled speeches" are intimidating lower caste Hindus, minorities and other marginalised sections, but the Election Commission is silent," she alleged. 

"The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct has turned out to be a mockery and should be rechristened as Modi code of conduct. But we will continue to flag every incident of violation of rights of citizens of this country," Banerjee said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Markets end in red; HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank major drags
Markets end in red; HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank major drags

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards. Among the...

IPL: 'A break could do wonders for fatigued Rohit'
IPL: 'A break could do wonders for fatigued Rohit'

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke said Rohit Sharma needs to take a break to freshen up ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

'Be Prepared For Fame And Blame'
'Be Prepared For Fame And Blame'

Nivin Pauly is very proud of his latest release, Malayalee From India.

What A Catch!
What A Catch!

In the 55th match of the ongoing season, there were a couple of crucial catches which changed the ebbs and flows of the game.

No relief for Kejriwal; SC puts off bail plea hearing
No relief for Kejriwal; SC puts off bail plea hearing

The bench has divided the hearing on Kejriwal's petition against his arrest into two parts. His main petition challenges his arrest by the ED and seeks it to be declared as illegal, while the second aspect pertains to grant of interim...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances