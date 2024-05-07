Democracy votes

Sign inCreate Account
Kolkata Knight Riders' journey home from Lucknow turned into an unexpected adventure on Monday night.
Scenes from the election campaign in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Amritsar, Ranchi and Guwahati.
Health insurance coverage should be hiked periodically to keep pace with medical inflation, or increase in healthcare costs.
Get to know our tiger parks.
The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya...