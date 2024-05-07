RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
China appoints envoy to India after 18 months
May 07, 2024  17:01
Representational image
Representational image
Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed senior diplomat Xu Feihong as the new Ambassador to India after an unusually long delay of 18 months amid frozen relations between the two countries over the eastern Ladakh military standoff. 

While there is no official announcement here yet, the Chinese foreign ministry has confirmed to PTI that Xu, former ambassador to Afghanistan and Romania, has been appointed as China's new envoy in India. 

Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take over his new posting. He will succeed veteran Chinese diplomat Sun Weidong who completed his tenure in India in October 2022. 

Sun, who was China's envoy to Pakistan before his India stint, is currently the vice foreign minister overseeing China's South Asia policy. 

Xu's appointment, which coincides with the ongoing general elections in India, comes amid protracted military and diplomatic negotiations between Beijing and New Delhi to resolve the prolonged military standoff.

-- KJM Varma in Beijing/PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tell Us: What Do You Make Of These Met Gala Outfits?
Tell Us: What Do You Make Of These Met Gala Outfits?

Flowers blossomed and birds took flight on the Met Gala red carpet.

The Hottest Met Gala Looks
The Hottest Met Gala Looks

Meet the celebs who wowed at New York's biggest fashion gala of the year.

Need 400 so that Cong doesn't put 'Babri lock' on Ram temple: Modi
Need 400 so that Cong doesn't put 'Babri lock' on Ram temple: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he wants the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls to ensure the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir and put a...

Markets end in red; HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank major drags
Markets end in red; HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank major drags

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards. Among the...

25k pen drives with sex abuse footage given out before polls: HDK
25k pen drives with sex abuse footage given out before polls: HDK

Kumaraswamy alleged that 25,000 pen drives were distributed in the entire state, and cited a report in a regional daily to support his claim.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances