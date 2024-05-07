China appoints envoy to India after 18 months





While there is no official announcement here yet, the Chinese foreign ministry has confirmed to PTI that Xu, former ambassador to Afghanistan and Romania, has been appointed as China's new envoy in India.





Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take over his new posting. He will succeed veteran Chinese diplomat Sun Weidong who completed his tenure in India in October 2022.





Sun, who was China's envoy to Pakistan before his India stint, is currently the vice foreign minister overseeing China's South Asia policy.





Xu's appointment, which coincides with the ongoing general elections in India, comes amid protracted military and diplomatic negotiations between Beijing and New Delhi to resolve the prolonged military standoff.





-- KJM Varma in Beijing/PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed senior diplomat Xu Feihong as the new Ambassador to India after an unusually long delay of 18 months amid frozen relations between the two countries over the eastern Ladakh military standoff.