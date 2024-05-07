Chhattisgarh CM prays before voting





CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "The third phase of voting for the polls is underway today. I will visit my home village Bagiya in Jashpur district to cast my vote. I want to appeal to everyone to participate in the festival of democracy. The first, second and third phases turned out to be good for BJP. There is a positive environment across the country and people are supporting PM Modi..."

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Raipur.