Car showroom firing: Delhi police book unknown attackers for attempt to murder
May 07, 2024  21:42
image
The Delhi police registered an FIR under sections of attempt to murder and Arms Act in connection with firing at a second-hand car showroom in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, an officer said on Tuesday. 

The case is registered against unknown persons at Tilak Nagar Police Station, they said. 

More than a dozen shots were fired by two men towards the entry gate glass of the Fusion Cars showroom located in the Ganesh Nagar area Monday evening. 

Seven persons were injured by the broken glass, a police officer said. 

According to police, a hand-written note was recovered from the spot bearing the names of three gangsters - Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot, and Naveen Bali. 

The police said that soon after the shooting, the showroom owner received a call on his mobile phone and was demanded Rs 5 crore by the shooters. 

He had never received an extortion call before, they said. According to a CCTV video of the incident that surfaced on social media, two men came and talked to a security guard outside before entering the showroom. 

Within a few seconds, they came out and fired shots at the showroom and in the air standing by a busy road. -- PTI
