Can't sign files if you get bail: SC to Kejriwal
May 07, 2024  13:03
Supreme Court is hearing the interim bail plea to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case. 

The SC tells Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer that if it gives interim bail to Kejriwal it doesn't want him to be performing official duties as somewhere it will lead to conflict. His counsel assures the court that Kejriwal will not sign any files if the LG doesn't insist.

"The election is coming and he is the elected chief minister of Delhi and this is an extraordinary case. He is not a habitual offender," the court says. 

"We do not want interference at all in the working of the government," the court says. 

Supreme Court says if elections were not there then it would not have given any interim relief. 

The ED tells SC that Kejriwal would not have been arrested had he cooperated in investigation and not evaded nine summons.
