Can't sign files if you get bail: SC to Kejriwal

Supreme Court is hearing the interim bail plea to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case.





The SC tells Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer that if it gives interim bail to Kejriwal it doesn't want him to be performing official duties as somewhere it will lead to conflict. His counsel assures the court that Kejriwal will not sign any files if the LG doesn't insist.





"The election is coming and he is the elected chief minister of Delhi and this is an extraordinary case. He is not a habitual offender," the court says.



