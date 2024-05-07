RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP netas with Lord Ram posters at booth: Digvijaya
May 07, 2024  11:40
image
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and party candidate from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh says, "Congress workers are being pushed outside the 100-metre radius. BJP leaders are within the 100-metre radius and are with banners and posters of Lord Ram. They have Congress leader Pankaj Yadav at Police station but BJP people with more criminal tendencies are roaming free. At polling booth no. 24 in Chachaura, machine says that 50 votes have been cast when just 11 votes were cast there. What is this?

"This is my last election because I am 77-years-old. New people should be given a chance," says Digvijaya Singh.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair
Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair

Cameras captured him looking downcast while walking back to the pavilion and later appearing close to tears in the dressing room.

How To Control Diabetes In Kids?
How To Control Diabetes In Kids?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a pediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers expert advice on how you can protect your child from common ailments and keep them healthy.

'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'

'When it was confirmed that I would do the song, Manishaji walked up to me and asked, "Please Vijayshree, tell me how are you planning to do the song. Give me a rough idea so that I am mentally prepared".'

Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah
Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah

Mumbai Indians have no plans to rest ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup

Waiting for...: US on India's probe into Pannun murder plot
Waiting for...: US on India's probe into Pannun murder plot

The United States is waiting to see the results of the Indian investigations on the murder allegations.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances