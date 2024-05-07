BJP netas with Lord Ram posters at booth: Digvijaya





"This is my last election because I am 77-years-old. New people should be given a chance," says Digvijaya Singh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and party candidate from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh says, "Congress workers are being pushed outside the 100-metre radius. BJP leaders are within the 100-metre radius and are with banners and posters of Lord Ram. They have Congress leader Pankaj Yadav at Police station but BJP people with more criminal tendencies are roaming free. At polling booth no. 24 in Chachaura, machine says that 50 votes have been cast when just 11 votes were cast there. What is this?