Durg: Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, Bhupesh Baghel, arrives at a polling booth in Patan to cast his vote along with his family. He is contesting against BJP's sitting MP and candidate Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon constituency. "The people are frustrated with inflation and unemployment. The BJP has no solution for these issues... Now, the people trust Congress' manifesto, 'Nyaypatra'...," he says.