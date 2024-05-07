Babri lock on Ram temple: Modi on why he wants 400





Addressing an election rally at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Modi also accused the Congress of belittling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, adding the opposition party has started saying he had a very little role in framing the Constitution.





"The truth is that the Congress parivar deeply hates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Modi said. The PM said the Congress is spreading rumours that if he gets 400 Lok Sabha seats, he will change the Constitution. It seems as if the Congress people's intelligence is focussed on their vote bank, he said. "It is important for the people of the country to know that the BJP-led NDA already has 400-plus seats in Parliament. We used this number to scrap Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir)," the PM said.





"Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won't bring back Article 370 to spoil the game, Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won't put a Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.





The PM said that about 14 days back, he challenged the Congress to give in writing to the 140 crore people of the country that it will not give reservation on the basis of religion.





"Secondly, I asked them to give in writing that they will never snatch the reservation being given to the SCs, STs and OBC and thirdly, to give in writing that they will never give reservation to Muslims by committing a dacoity from the existing OBC quota, but they are not responding and sitting silently by putting a lock on their mouths," he said.





"We have also used these 400 plus seats to extend SC/ST quota for 10 years, appoint a tribal woman as the country's President for the first time and to provide reservation to women," Modi said.





The PM said he is asking for 400 seats so that he can stop every conspiracy of the Congress and the opposition INDIA alliance.





"Modi is asking for 400 seats so that the Congress does not hand over the country's vacant land and islands to other countries, it does not take away the reservation given to SCs/STs/OBCs and give it to its vote bank, and does not declare all castes of its vote bank as OBC overnight," he said.





Further targeting the Congress, he said the opposition party doesn't want to give the credit to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

