Assam records highest voter turnout, Maha lowest





Assam recorded the highest turnout at 75.53 per cent followed by Goa at 74.47 per cent and West Bengal at 73.93 per cent, while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 55.54 per cent, with Bihar at 56.55 per cent and and Gujarat at 56.98 per cent doing slightly better, according to the figures from the Election Commission at 9 pm.





The overall voting percentage was around 61.89 per cent.





According to the EC, the figures are an "approximate trend" and are likely to rise as data is being collected.





While the official time for the voting to conclude is 6 pm, it can go beyond to enable voters who have come in the queue before the end of fixed polling hours to exercise their franchise.





Among other states and UTs, Uttar Pradesh recorded 57.34 per cent polling, Chhattisgarh 67.64 per cent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 65.23 per cent, Karnataka 68.85 per cent, and Madhya Pradesh 64.02 per cent, according to the EC.

A nearly 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories with stray incidents of violence in West Bengal.