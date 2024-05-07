Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule vote

Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule voteMay 07, 2024 09:19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Amit Shah is the party's candidate from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.
In Baramati, Maharashtra, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote at a polling booth accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule.