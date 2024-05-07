Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule vote









In Baramati, Maharashtra, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote at a polling booth accompanied by his daughter Supriya Sule.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family members stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Amit Shah is the party's candidate from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.