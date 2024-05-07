RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amit Shah fake video: Court sends accused to judicial custody
May 07, 2024  00:34
Arun Reddy/Courtesy X
A Delhi Court on Monday sent a Congress member, arrested for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to one day judicial custody. 

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', according to officials. Reddy, 37, was produced before magistrate Neha Garg by Delhi police's special cell, which sought 14-day judicial custody for the accused. 

The poolice told the court that the accused was not required for further interrogation. 

The judicial magistrate, however, sent the accused to one day judicial custody, and directed the jail authorities to produce him before the judge regularly hearing the case on Tuesday. 

During the proceedings, Reddy also moved bail application before the court on which the judge issued notice to the Delhi police and listed the matter for hearing on May 7. 

The Delhi police had arrested Reddy on Friday. -- PTI
