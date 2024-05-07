RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


25%+ voter turnout till 11 am, highest in...
May 07, 2024  11:56
25.41% voter turnout till 11 am for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections.

The breakup is as follows:

Assam 27.34% 
Bihar 24.41% 
Chhattisgarh 29.90% 
Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu 24.69% 
Goa 30.94% 
Gujarat 24.35% 
Karnataka 24.48% 
Madhya Pradesh 30.21% 
Maharashtra 18.18% 
Uttar Pradesh 26.12% 
West Bengal 32.82%

Polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am. 
 
 The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.
