Zero tolerance for person like Prajwal but....: Modi





Modi told Times Now that the responsibility to take action in the raging matter lay with the state government as it was a law and order issue, according to the transcript of the interview provided by the broadcaster.





He said the presence of thousands of videos implies that it is of the time when the JD-S was in alliance with the Congress.





These videos were gathered when they were in power and they released it during the elections after Vokkaligas exercised their franchise, he added.





The videos were released after he was sent out of the country, the prime minister said, calling the development very suspicious.





If the state government had information, it should have kept a watch and there should have been vigil at the airport, he said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that there should be zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal Revanna, and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of allowing the Janata Dal-Secular MP to go out of the country and releasing the incriminating sex videos after the polls were over in the region dominated by Vokkaligas.