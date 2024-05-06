RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Zee Media Corporation terminates CEO Abhay Ojha
May 06, 2024  18:10
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Monday said its CEO Abhay Ojha has been terminated with effect from May 4, 2024. 

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board of directors at their meeting held on Monday has approved and confirmed the cessation of employment of Ojha from the organisation and his consequent cessation as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from May 4, 2024. 

"On account of termination of employment, Abhay Ojha has ceased to be the Chief Executive Officer of the company," the filing added. 

The company, however, did not elaborate the reasons for his termination. Ojha was promoted as CEO of the company last year. 

He had joined Zee Media in 2022 as chief business officer and P&L head of linear channels, excluding WION and Zee Business. 

Earlier last month, Piyush Choudhary, who was Chief Manager -- Legal, of Zee Media had resigned effective from the close of business hours of April 30, 2024. -- PTI
