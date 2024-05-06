Won't go back to BJP even if...: Uddhav

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said even if the Bharatiya Janata Party opens the door for him, he will not go back to his former ally, accusing the saffron party of sinking his government in 2022 through "treachery".





Addressing a rally at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Thackeray claimed if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls, crackers will be burst in India as well as in China as there will be a "timid" government in New Delhi.





He slammed the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that Pakistan was eager to make Congress MP Rahul Gandhi India's next PM. Thackeray said the former ally resorts to fearmongering using Pakistan's name during polls.





Referring to the Poonch terror attack, Thackeray said the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah won't go there, but visit Maharashtra to destroy him.





One soldier was killed and four were injured after terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.





"Even if the doors are open, do whatever you want. I will not come to you. And there will be no need to come back to you because you will not be there (in power)," Thackeray said, adding that his government was pulled down through "treachery" in 2022.





The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state collapsed in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion in the undivided Shiv Sena and joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.





In an interview to a news channel last week, Modi had said that he would respect Uddhav Thackeray as Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's son and would be the first person to help him if he is in distress. -- PTI