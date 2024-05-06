RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terror threat to T20 World Cup: Trinidad PM
May 06, 2024  11:58
image
The T20 World Cup in the Americas has received a terrorist threat, Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has revealed, saying the hosts will put in "extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness" to neutralise the danger. 

 The T20 World Cup -- to be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies and featuring 20 teams, including India -- is due to start on June 1. 

The West Indies, aside from some preliminary stage matches, will be hosting the entire Super 8 stage along with the semifinals and the final on June 29.

 "Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century," Rowley was quoted as saying by 'Trinidad Daily Express' in Port of Spain. PTI
Golden Beauty Shilpa Shetty
She glowed on the Times Fashion Week ramp.

Scenes From Disha's Bikini Holiday
With temperatures rising in Mumbai, Disha Patani finds her own way to keep her body cool.

Have You Heard About Timeboxing?
Why timebox? Most knowledge workers feel overburdened. Like The Joker in the Batman movies, we have all, at one point or the other, muttered to ourselves: 'So much to do, so little time.'

Adani, Tata eye bigger pie in Mumbai power distribution
As Mumbai's real estate and electric vehicle penetration grows, two of the city's private power distribution companies, Adani Electricity and Tata Power, are eyeing a bigger business pie, particularly betting on high-value customers....

This Is The New Blockbuster In India
While things remain bleak for Bollywood at the box office, Hollywood's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has brought quick relief to exhibitors and distributors.

