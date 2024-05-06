RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah campaigns in Mahua Moitra's constituency
May 06, 2024  14:13
The TMC has fielded Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar
The TMC has fielded Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district. 

 Shah started the procession around 12:30 PM from Beldanga More in the area. Besides several state BJP leaders, Shah was seen standing atop a decorated vehicle, which was slowly moving while he waved at crowds that gathered on both sides of the road. 

"The BJP will end the menace of infiltration in the state. The TMC can never stop it. I would request all of you to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate from this seat. Seeing such a huge crowd and support of the people, I am confident of a victory in Krishnanagar," Shah said at the conclusion of the roadshow. 

 Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession. Hundreds of people were seen waving BJP flags and raising slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'BJP Zindabad'. 

 The BJP stood second in the constituency in 2019 and TMC's Mahua Moitra won the seat, who was expelled last year from Lok Sabha in an alleged cash-for-query scam.  The TMC has renominated her from the seat. 

 The BJP fielded Amrita Roy, the Rajmata of the Krishnanagar Royal family, whose candidature has injected a tinge of royalty into the electoral fray. During the roadshow, Roy was seen waving to the crowds. The constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi

'I joined Heeramandi's shoot right after completing Laapataa Ladies.' 'When I landed on the Heeramandi sets, I was like "Oh my God!" because this was for the first time I was seeing such a huge set in my life.'

April's service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
April's service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years

India's services sector growth eased slightly in April but growth of new business and output remained sharp and among the fastest in 14 years amid favourable economic conditions and strong demand, a monthly survey said on Monday. The...

Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!

With whispers of this being his final season, fans cherish every appearance even more.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again

The mission has been delayed for several years because of setbacks in the spacecraft's development.

Sensational Tejasswi, Elegant Dia
Sensational Tejasswi, Elegant Dia

Both actors made quite a graceful impression on the Times Fashion Week ramp.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances