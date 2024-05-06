Please be a part of our tourism: Maldives to Indians





In an interview with PTI Videos in Dubai, Maldivian Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal emphasised on the historical relations between his country and India.





"We have a history. Our newly elected government also wants to work together (with India). We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will give a warm welcome to Indian arrivals. As the Tourism Minister, I want to tell Indians to please be a part of Maldives' tourism. Our economy depends on tourism," he said.





A full-blown backlash was directed at the Maldives following derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media by three Maldivian officials after Modi posted photos and video of the pristine Lakshadweep Islands on India's west coast on January 6 on his X handle.





Scores of Indians, including multiple celebrities, cancelled their reservations and dropped plans to visit Maldives. -- PTI

With the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives dwindling amidst strained bilateral ties, the archipelago nation's tourism minister on Monday urged Indians to contribute to the country's economy which is dependent on tourism.