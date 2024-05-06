RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No breakthrough in Poonch terror attack, search ops intensified
May 06, 2024  19:24
The IAF vehicle which came under terrorist attack in Poonch/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
A breakthrough eluded the security forces in the Poonch terrorist attack on a convoy of Indian Air Force even as a massive search operation in a vast area of the Jammu and Kashmir district entered the third day on Monday, officials said. 

More than 20 persons were detained for questioning as the security forces are gathering clues to neutralise the terrorists who fled into nearby dense forests after carrying out the ambush near Shahsitar in Surankote area on Saturday evening. 

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack and one of them later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital. 

The officials said a massive joint search operation by army and police is in progress in several areas including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana and Sheendara top for the third day but there was no trace of the terrorists so far. 

The security agencies are collecting clues which will ultimately help flush out the terrorists, they said. 

The officials said all schools in the area opened as per routine this morning after a day-long break on account of Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the security forces also launched a cordon and search operation at village Kathu in Dalhori area of adjoining Rajouri district following information about the presence of three suspected terrorists. -- PTI
