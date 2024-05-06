RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Naveen Patnaik's aircraft fails to land at Bhubaneswar airport due to bad weather
May 06, 2024  20:38
An aircraft carrying Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was diverted to Jharsuguda on Monday, as it could not land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar due to inclement weather, officials said. 

Patnaik, along with close aide V K Pandian, were in the aircraft while returning to Bhubaneswar, after an election meeting at Khariar in Nuapada district. 

It could not land in Bhubaneswar due to heavy rain and gusty winds, Pandian said in a video message. 

He said the aircraft hovered over the capital city for around half-an-hour before it was diverted to Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda. 

The flight landed safely at Jharsuguda airport. -- PTI
