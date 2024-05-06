Massive fire in campus of carbide factory in Bhopal

A massive fire broke out on the campus of carbide factory in Bhopal district on Monday.





Visuals show the smoke emanating from the factory engulfing the skies. The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.





No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.





Further details on the matter are awaited.





In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area on Monday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident. -- PTI